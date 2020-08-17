Two existing drugs could be used to help fight coronavirus, according to new research from the University of Essex.

No vaccines or drugs that specifically target COVID-19 have been approved in the UK yet.

Simeprevir is an antiviral drug used for the treatment of Hepatitis C and Lumacaftor is used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis.

Scientists say they could stop the virus from spreading to cells.

It comes after a team at Essex’s School of Life Sciences have been working on finding drugs that can bind to the virus and stop it spreading to cells.

“We found that the drugs Simeprevir and Lumacaftor seems particularly promising in treating COVID-19 patients,” Dr Filippo Prischi said.

“In fact, by simulating the binding of the virus to the human cells, we were able to see that both drugs prevent the virus from coming into contact with our cells.”

The university is now looking for funding so scientists can start testing the efficacy of the drugs.