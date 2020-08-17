Seven people had to be rescued after a boat capsized near the mouth of Burnham Overy harbour on the North Norfolk coast.

The dinghy had capsized in the water between Gun Hill and Scolt Head Island at around 6pm on Sunday, 16 August.

A lifeboat was launched from Wells, which found the boat and its four crew members, who by that time had made their way to shore.

Due to worsening weather, and the condition of the crew who were all cold and wet, the decision was taken to ferry them back to Burnham Overy Staithe.

The lifeboat transported them, and three other members of their party who were also at Gun Hill, to the Staithe before returning to bail out the dinghy and tow it back to the harbour as well.

The casualties were taken into the care of Wells Coastguard Team, who checked to see if any needed further medical attention.