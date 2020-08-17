An A-level student from Thorney near Peterborough says she "felt suicidal" after losing her place at a top Veterinary School.

22-year-old Nina Bunting-Mitcham received her A level results last week.

She was predicted ABB, but was devastated after receiving three D grades.

I got an email to say here are your results, I opened them and in front of me just said three Ds. Quite honestly I felt very close to suicidal to say the least, I felt like my life was completely and utterly over. I didn't have any trust in the system that was used.

Nina says she had her heart set on going to the Royal Veterinary College and was looking forward to moving to London.

I've spent years and years working towards these grades and had my heart set on the university and moving to London, and my aspirations of becoming a vet were just then shattered. So, not just my future career academically, but everything around that.

When exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, teachers were asked to assess what they thought each pupil would achieve. They were then asked to put each student in rank order with each grade boundary.

Those marks were then standardised by the exam regulator Ofqual based on:

Previous results in that subject

Prior attainment of the year group

Results of the school or college in recent years.

Nina studied Biology, Chemistry and Psychology at New College Stamford.

She said she felt confident ahead of results day after getting As and Bs in her mock exams.

I was convinced at that minimum I would get BBB because I know that I'd worked so hard, I'd got A*'s, A's and B's in all my mocks. So, I was pretty confident that I put in the work.

Honestly the first thought I had in my head was I don't wanna be here anymore. I've never felt like that and I know life's not easy and there's ups and downs and that's what life is but surely you should be able to grow from that. It's not as if I can just pick myself up and get over it.

During BBC Radio 4's Any Questions, Nina told Schools Minister Nick Gibb that she was distraught and that the results had ruined her life.

I have no idea how this has happened. It's got to be a mistake, I have never been a D-grade student. I feel my life has been completely ruined, I can't get into any universities with such grades or progress further in my life....You have ruined my life.

Mr Gibb said it was "rare" for students to be downgraded three grades from their predicted grades. He promised a "robust" and "swift" appeal system which should see challenged grades addressed by September 7th at the latest.

He told her: "It won't ruin your life, it will be sorted I can assure you."

"I do feel for you. This should not have happened to you. We don't want you to have to go through this. We have introduced a very robust appeals systems that the schools will trigger for students like Nina. Those appeals will happen very swiftly."

"The universities have said they will hold offers open until September 7 and we're working through that now to make sure those appeals happen very quickly."

Mr Gibb added pupils can also sit exams in the autumn and "many universities are holding places open to start in January".

Nina has since received support from her friends and family and has now come to terms with her results.

She plans to appeal her grades to regain her place at university.

I'm very grateful that I have many friends and family and peers and the college are completely behind me supporting me and they've been brilliant throughout all of this.

If you need support, here are some charities to contact: