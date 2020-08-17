Police have arrested a 54-year-old man on suspicion of arson after an attack on Norwich mosque.

A fire was started in an outbuilding on the site of the former King Edward VII pub in Aylsham Road that is currently in the process of being converted into a mosque on Monday, July 27.

The building will be used to accommodate the East Anglian Islamic Centre’s growing congregation.

Clive Lewis, Labour MP for Norwich South, said the attack was “heartbreaking” in a statement on Facebook at the time of the attack.

The Norwich Muslim Community Association said to be “devastated” by the arson attack that damaged an area they had just renovated.

The man was arrested on Friday night in Norwich (August 14) and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. He was later released on bail until September 11 while enquiries continue.