The number of positive tests for Covid-19 has increased by nearly half in a week in the Anglia region with most of the rise in Northamptonshire.

There has been an increase in coronavirus cases in most counties in the East but weekly numbers declined in Norfolk and Suffolk.

Across the region - which encompasses the East of England, Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes - there were 701 new cases in the week to 13 August. That was 226 than the week before, an increase of 48%.

The biggest rise was in Northamptonshire where new cases rose from 149 to 337 mainly due to an Covid-19 outbreak in a sandwich factory in Northampton where nearly 300 staff tested positive.

701 Positive coronavirus tests in the Anglia region in the week to 13 August

475 Positive coronavirus tests in the Anglia region in the week to 6 August

The NHS reported over the weekend that two more patients had died with coronavirus in hospitals in the Anglia region.

Since the start of the pandemic, 6,043 people have died with Covid-19 in the Anglia region.

Weekly positive Covid-19 tests in the Anglia region (week to 13 August)

Bedfordshire - 89 cases - up 18 since the previous week (+25%)

Cambridgeshire - 84 cases - up 42 since the previous week (+100%)

Essex - 65 cases - up 7 since the previous week (+12%)

Hertfordshire - 80 cases - up 13 since the previous week (+19%)

Milton Keynes - 18 cases - down 2 since the previous week (-10%)

Norfolk - 15 cases - down 22 since the previous week (-59%)

Northamptonshire - 337 cases - up 188 since the previous week (+126%)

Suffolk - 13 cases - down 18 since the previous week (-58%)

Bedfordshire is the three unitary authorities of Bedford, Central Bedfordshire and Luton. Cambridgeshire includes Peterborough and Essex includes Southend and Thurrock.