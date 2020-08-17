Cromer Pier's iconic Pavilion Theatre will leap back into life on Sunday, after months of being closed during lockdown.

The theatre is putting on a special production after the annual Cromer Pier Summer Show, which is the world's only remaining end of the pier show, was cancelled.

The variety show is the first to be staged in a UK theatre following lockdown and will run until the end of September every Thursday to Sunday.

Resident musical director, Nigel Hogg has gathered together some of Britain’s best performers.

They include magicians, impressionists, singers and comedians normally away on cruise ships during the summer season.

Local performer and Cromer favourite, Olly Day, will be compering the shows.

Olly says he's thrilled and "so looking forward to working with some of the finest acts in the entertainment business who, like me, are excited about getting back in front of a live audience again”.

The theatre has been completely redesigned inside to meet social distancing and hygiene regulations.

The 460-seat capacity has been reduced to 100 seats with new aisles created to enable the audience to get around safely.

Fogging machines have also been brought in to sanitise the auditorium.