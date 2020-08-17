Norwich City have signed Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old, who recently signed a new long-term deal at Spurs, has been hailed as a "future Tottenham captain" by boss José Mourinho.

The defensive midfielder has made 23 appearances for Tottenham's first team and will be hoping to gain more experience with Norwich in the Championship next season.

Skipp has also played for England's under-16s, 17s, 18s and 21s.

I’m delighted to sign for Norwich. It’s a club that’s looking to go places.

"This season is a big one for the club and we’ll be looking to get back into the Premier League," Skipp said.

“I spoke to Max Aarons before coming and he only said positive things about the club. Knowing a few of the boys will help me settle in, so I’m really looking forward to getting started.

“I haven’t played as much football as I’d want but this is a massive opportunity and hopefully I’ll show the fans that I’m capable of taking it.”

Head coach Daniel Farke added: "I’m really happy with this opportunity and to have Oliver with us. We’re thankful and grateful to José [Mourinho] and Tottenham because Oliver is full of class and potential.

“He’s experienced on the top level and Jose was there with some very complimentary words. There was a lot of competition for him if we’re being honest.

“We think he is someone who perfectly fits to our game. He’s a brave player, good in possession and full of energy. He likes to dominate the ball and is also good against the ball."

Meanwhile, Peterborough United have re-signed Huddersfield Town midfielder Reece Brown on another season-long loan.

The 24-year-old had a successful loan spell with Posh last season before the campaign was cancelled.

In League Two, Stevenage have agreed a deal to bring in Chelsea goalkeeper Jamie Cumming on loan for the season.