Ipswich Town have announced the signings of Stephen Ward, David Cornell and Oli Hawkins.

The trio become the Blues' first signings of the transfer window, with the League One season set to start on 12 September.

Ward is a former Republic of Ireland international who made over 50 appearances for his country. The 34-year-old left back also had long spells playing Premier League football with Burnley and Wolves.

He has been training with Paul Lambert's side for the past week, and has signed a one-year contract with an optional one-year extension.

Cornell was also signed as a free agent, having been released by Northampton at the end of last season.

The goalkeeper made 108 appearances for the Cobblers, who will face Ipswich in League One this season following their promotion via the play-offs.

The 29-year-old has signed a two-year deal with an optional year's extension.

Oli Hawkins completed the trio of signings. He is a 28-year-old striker who can also play as a centre back, according to Ipswich.

He has spent the past three years at Portsmouth, where he scored 18 goals in nearly 100 appearances.