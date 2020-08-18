Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Education Correspondent Elodie Harper

There is continuing turmoil in education system after the government's U-turn on exam marking.

While many A level students may be relieved to get the grades their teachers recommended, it seems many have still missed out on places at top universities as places are already allocated.

The can has been kicked into the clearing system with universities now having to cope with the fallout of the A level results crisis.

The most competitive universities like Cambridge are now swamped with students they confirmed last week and those who will now go up a grade. They have warned some will have to defer until next year.

The university says that it will "be in touch" with all students who held an offer at the university.

"We recognise that the ongoing uncertainty around the award of final results, in the absence of examinations, will have caused considerable anxiety," the university said on Twitter.

"We will be in touch with all students who held an offer at Cambridge as soonas possible to offer further advice."

The University of Bedfordshire has welcomed the government announcement that A Level results will be based on predicted grades this year.

The university said: "It has been a tough and turbulent time for all school pupils but many anticipating their A Level results last week were met with disappointment and confusion after the government’s exam algorithm provided controversial and unpredictable results."

After the results were published last week the university was been contacted by more than 2,500 prospective students by telephone and online chat.

Bob Cozens, Director of Admissions & Student Recruitment at Bedfordshire, said: “At the University of Bedfordshire, supporting students is our number one priority so we had already proactively chosen to make verbal offers based on applicants’ mock exam results or their teacher predicted grades, with places held open for any pupils going through the appeals process."

For GCSE students in the region who watched it all unfold, there is relief the U turn happened before their results this Thursday.

GCSE students will receive their final grades on Thursday despite the government's U-turn on grading.

A statement from the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ), which represents the exam boards, said: "Following yesterday's announcement to allow awarding in England, Northern Ireland and Wales of centre assessed grades, the exam boards are working hard to provide the final Centre Assessment Grades (or calculated grade if higher) GCSE results to schools and colleges.

"JCQ can now confirm that all schools and colleges will receive their results according to the published time of 0001 on Wednesday 19 August, allowing students to receive their final grades as usual on Thursday.

Rebuilding the trust of schools is crucial as they prepare to reopen to pupils. At Impington Village College near Cambridge the anxiety is around those taking their exams next year.

The headteacher hopes that their unique circumstances of missing nearly five months of education will be properly considered.

At Impington they acknowledge this year was always going to be difficult, but say the level of chaos and anguish was simply unnecessary.