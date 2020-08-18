Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Russell Hookey

Reilly Stancombe from Clacton-on-Sea in Essex has had his first haircut at the age of nine. At more than 2 feet long, his hair was longer than his sister's.

Today though it all came off to help children with cancer and other conditions which cause hair loss.

While being treated at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, Reilly met youngsters being helped by the Princess Trust.

Reilly is donating his hair to the trust so wigs can be made for those who don’t have their own.

They had something but it was taken away because of an illness they had and I hope I make them happy because now they've got hair again.

His mum, Daisy Canny said: "It started off when he was younger - he just started to grow it. I had a cousin with long hair."

Reilly got into football quite young and was inspired by Gareth Bale. Obviously Gareth had the hair shave but Reilly went for the full man bun.

It from the Gareth Bale man bun to the David Beckham "curtains look".

Reilly's long hair might be just a memory now but his generosity has inspired donations of more than £3,000 pounds so far for the trust.