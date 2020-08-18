Over the last year, mental health nurses working for Bedfordshire Police have helped save emergency services £20,000 a month. They've been working in the control room to help triage people who need support.

The nurses provided nearly 100 training sessions to call handlers, Signpost staff and police colleagues, to promote increased understanding of mental health.

Officers say it's helped reduce more than 400 police call outs, freeing up staff for other emergency calls.

My commitment, one year ago, was to provide an initiative to bring together professional, dedicated individuals who would never turn their backs on someone in crisis, while providing support for colleagues and finding alternate ways, where possible, to divert people from the criminal justice system, which has resulted in a considerable cost saving to the county.

An Institute for Government Performance Tracker 2019 survey found the number of mental health incidents involving police officers rose from 385,206 to 494,159 between 2014-18 and there was also a 13% increase in the number of individuals taken to a place of safety by officers under the Mental Health Act.

Most people think a police officer’s time is spent exclusively dealing with crime, however, around 80% is now spent dealing with other incidents, very often involving mental health situations. 1 in 4 people will experience a mental health problem each year in England and we should never underestimate the impact that has upon demand for the emergency services.

The innovative Mental Health Hub service is jointly funded by the Commissioner, the police and East London Foundation Trust (ELFT). It's specially designed with input from mental health professionals and service users.

So far, it's helped to prevent 180 detentions under section 136 of the Mental Health Act 1983.

We now have a tried and tested model of a truly integrated response, with proven results in early detection, prevention of mental health crisis, reduction in use of police time when dealing with mental health related incidents and improving the overall experience for service users.

Officers also say the new approach has led to an increased recording of crime data involving mental health events which will allow them to "build a more accurate picture of the issue in our country."