Norwich City have signed left-back Xavi Quintillà from La Liga club Villarreal on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old is the second loan arrival this week after Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp completed his temporary move to Carrow Road on Monday.

The Canaries have the option to sign Quintillà on a permanent deal if he impresses.

Quintillà is a product of Barcelona's famed La Masia academy and made 23 appearances for Villarreal in all competitions last season.

The Spaniard has also represented his country at youth level.

I’m so happy and proud to be here and to play for Norwich in England and in the Championship.

"My philosophy and my football is similar to Norwich’s. I played before for Villarreal and Barcelona’s academy, and I think Norwich works a bit like them, so it’s great for me.

“I come here to play as many minutes as possible. We want to play good football for the fans to see. I would love to play in the Premier League, so I will do everything possible to get Norwich into the top league.”

Head coach Daniel Farke added: "Xavi is a player we’ve been following and tracking for some time.

“I’m happy it has been possible to sign him at this stage, because he is a young player with experience at the top level. He has played nearly 30 games in La Liga for Villarreal and also has experience in European competitions.

“He’s a humble person who wants to develop his game. As a player, he has good technical and tactical skills and is very good in possession of the ball.

“We had a situation last season where we were a little short in the full-back areas, so we’ve now been able to add competition and options in those areas.”

Meanwhile, Norwich have allowed fellow left-back Philip Heise to join 2. Bundesliga side Karlsruher SC on loan for the season and midfielder Louis Thompson has returned to MK Dons on another season-long loan.