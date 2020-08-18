The latest weekly data from the Office of National Statistics shows the number of people dying with Covid-19 in the Anglia region continues to decline.

The total number of people who have died with coronavirus in the region is now 6,056, which is an increase of 16 since the same day last week. The weekly figures have been falling since the peak of the pandemic in mid April.

The Office of National Statistics provides the most reliable information about the impact of the pandemic as it uses death certificates, which give the cause of death or contributory factors.

It takes time for deaths to be registered so there is a lag in the data. The figures released on Tuesday relate to period up Friday 7th August.

The latest figures from the Office of National Statistics revealed that 6,042 people died with coronavirus in the Anglia region between the beginning for March and the first week of August.

There have been a further ten deaths reported in hospitals and care homes in the area since 7th August taking the current total to 6,052.

More than 70% of the deaths have occurred in hospitals with 1,386 residents dying in care homes in the Anglia region, which is just under a quarter of the total fatalities.

224 people have died with the disease in their own home and 93 have died in a hospice.

Bedfordshire has seen the highest death rate in the Anglia region during the pandemic with 100 people dying with coronavirus per 100,000 population in the county.

The lowest death rate in the Eastern Counties is in Norfolk with 54 deaths per 100,000.

Bedfordshire - 100 deaths per 100,000

Cambridgeshire - 60 deaths per 100,000

Essex - 95 deaths per 100,000

Hertfordshire - 92 deaths per 100,000

Milton Keynes - 74 deaths per 100,000

Norfolk - 54 deaths per 100,000

Northamptonshire - 98 deaths per 100,000

Suffolk - 74 deaths per 100,000

The Anglia region is the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes