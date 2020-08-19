An energy company behind plans to build a new nuclear power station in Suffolk says the plant will give "optimism for the future" as the UK enters a recession.

Julia Pyke, Nuclear Development Director at EDF, has been speaking to Russell Hookey about the Sizewell C project.

Click below to watch Russell Hookey's interview with Julia Pyke

Speaking about the case for building a new nuclear power station, Julia Pyke said: "We talk an awful lot around progress for the future and we think new technologies will come along, but we have to recognise what’s happening at the moment.

"When there’s not a lot of wind we’re burning gas, and then people say, well you can import electricity. Well what we’re importing today is really dirty electricity plus some nice clean French nuclear to support our system, so we need nuclear to support the growth of renewables and make electricity when the wind is not blowing.

"Then the second reason is jobs. We’re entering the UK’s biggest recession ever and it’s really important we give young people a sense of optimism for the future."

EDF has also defended criticism that a new power plant would destroy the region's tourism economy.

Julia Pyke said: "I think it’s really important that we do mitigate any impact on the tourist economy, but I think I would point out that Sizewell A and Sizewell B have been very good neighbours to the tourism economy, and also to wildlife, since 1966 when Sizewell A came online, Sizewell B in 1995 and they haven’t impacted the tourist economy negatively.

"There may be some very local impact that will be addressed through funding and through initiative to offset it."

She also brushed off concerns over the involvement of China in the building of the the plant.

She said: "CGN (China General Nuclear Power Group) has the right to invest up to 20 per cent in Sizewell, but whether or not it does invest will ultimately be up, not only to CGN, but it will be up to the government.

"So this is just a question for the UK government around whether or not it’s seeking to have Chinese financial investors in UK nuclear and we will do whatever it is the government chooses."