The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust has been awarded £5 million to go towards modernising technology.

The service, which is the first ambulance service to pilot the scheme, will be awarded the money over the next year years to help the trust move towards its goal of becoming paperless in the next four years.

We are delighted to named as a pilot site for the digital aspirant programme. It gives us a real opportunity to lead the way as the NHS moves towards the government’s aim of becoming paperless within the coming years by making better use of technology.

The new digital aspirant programme which is run by NHSX is being piloted by 24 trusts around the country.

The trust hopes that the money will go towards a number of improvements:

The new system will allow for patients care records to be shared so that patients will not have to repeat their concerns to each individuals professional.

The technology will reduce the handover time at hospital emergency departments by around five minutes. EEAST estimates that it hands over 750,000 patients each year, this will free up an estimated 1,680 days for staff ambulance crews.

Providing 3,500 frontline staff with iPads so they can complete mandatory training and access clinical information they may need while they are out on the road.

By 2021, staff will also be able to view electronic patient records on the devices, giving them a full patient history and information about test results and medications.

Replacing the existing telephone system with an internet-based system which the trust believes will be faster and provide better value for money.

Introducing a ‘cloud-first’ environment, including Office365 for all staff.