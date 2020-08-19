Protest will be held at Stansted and Southend airport after easyJet confirmed plans on Monday to close its bases at both airports.

Hundreds of jobs are under threat as the budget airline looks to cut its workforce by 30 per cent because of the pandemic.

The company said that it will push ahead with the plans that it revealed in June.

It's also closing its base at Newcastle Airport.

EasyJet has now completed a consultation with the unions and will start talking to individual members of staff.

Around 670 pilots and crew work at the three bases that are going to be closed.

The Unite union says it's a "very difficult time for staff" and the job losses will bring "hardship and misery" to cabin crew and local communities.

"This is a cruel blow for the passengers of these regional airports as they are vital for regional connectivity", Unite regional officer Lindsey Olliver said.

"The loyal and dedicated workers at easyJet are the innocent victims of the company's desire to make cuts to boost profits but also of the Government's failure to provide sector specific support to the aviation sector.

"The Chancellor promised sector support for aviation in March and that still has not been delivered."

Chief executive of easyJet, Johan Lundgren, said the company has found ways to "significantly reduce" the number of proposed compulsory redundancies.The airports will close from the beginning of next month, and customers who are affected will be told how to get a refund or to fly from another site.