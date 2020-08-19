Northamptonshire is one of the first areas in the country to launch its own local contact tracing measures.

The county's public health team took on the responsibility after a recent rise in cases.

Last week almost 300 people tested positive for the virus at Greencore, a sandwich making factory in the town.

Luton is another area in our region which is carrying out local contact tracing.

At the moment, most contact tracing is carried out by the national NHS Test and Trace team, but new arrangements in Northamptonshire mean that if the national team fails to make contact with a positive case after 24 hours, the case will be passed on to the local team to follow up.

Lucy Wightman, Director for Public Health for Northamptonshire said “Working with the National Test and Trace programme to provide this local enhanced service offers us a really important opportunity to reach out more proactively to those people testing positive in our community who are not being reached by the national team.

“It is essential if you test positive for COVID-19 that you self-isolate for 10 days, and that anyone identified as a close contact of a positive case self-isolates for 14 days.

“This is key to breaking the chain of infection and reducing the risk of further people being infected.

“If you are concerned that you might have COVID-19 or you have symptoms, however mild, get tested and self-isolate. It is essential that the public follow the guidance and that everyone acts responsibly in reducing the risk of transmission and protecting those in our communities who are most vulnerable.”

Tests can be booked online at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119. Home testing kits can also be ordered subject to availability.