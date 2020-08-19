A river in Great Yarmouth has been closed after reports of a serious boat crash and fears for the safety of woman.

It's been reported that two boats were involved in a collision and a woman was knocked into the River Bure.

Norfolk Police said: "Officers were called just before 1.35pm today (Wednesday 19 August) to reports of a woman in the water at North Quay following an incident involving a boat.

"Officers are currently in attendance, along with Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, the East of England Ambulance Service and Coastguard.

"Lawn Avenue is currently closed in both direction between Fullers Hill roundabout and the bus depot whilst emergency service deal with the incident. Diversions are currently in place via Northgate Street."

The Broads Authority said: "Due to an ongoing incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth, the river here has been closed until further notice."