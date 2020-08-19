There are rising concerns about the affect that constant video calling in lockdown is having on people's body image with increases in demand for cosmetic surgery being reported.

Watch a report by Lauren Hall

As a personal trainer, Mike Williams from Bishops Stortford believes it's important to look good, and feel good.

That's why he's considering cosmetic treatment, for something he became more aware of during lockdown, when he started doing more video calls.

When you are on a zoom call you see some things that you don't necessarily like. I've always been a bit self conscious of my hairline, I'm always seeing that, it has become a thing that I am aware of and I would like to get sorted.

Mike is not the only one who has concerns about his image, he is part of a business networking group and other members have had similar worries.

For some reason zoom seems to highlight all your worst bits

Everything is in this box, so all the focus is on your face.

Dr Lucy Glancey is a cosmetic surgeon on the Essex-Suffolk border, she told ITV News Anglia she's been inundated with many people wanting to have work done.

What my message is to everybody, please don't focus on your image on the video calling, you always look better in real life.

ITV News Anglia camera operator Tom Steedman says looking your best on a video call is mainly about two things:

Lighting

And positioning your lap top correctly

See more from Tom on how to improve your video calling technique below: