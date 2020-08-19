A yellow weather warning has been issued for strong gusty winds on Friday 21st August

Valid: 4am Friday to 6pm Friday

What to expect

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are affected by spray and/or large waves

Some damage to trees with debris on roads are possible given the time of year

These strong winds are due to Storm Ellen. Named by the Irish Met Service late Tuesday evening. The winds across the ITV Anglia region are likely to be in the range of 45-50 mph.

Met OfficeCheif Meteorologist Assessment

Strong southwesterly winds are expected to develop across much of England, Wales and southern Scotland during Friday.

Wind gusts of 45-50 mph are expected fairly widely inland with gusts of 55-60 mph possible around coasts and over hills.

Winds are then expected to gradually ease during late afternoon and evening.