Yellow weather warning for wind Credit: Met Office

A yellow weather warning has been issued for strong gusty winds on Friday 21st August

Valid: 4am Friday to 6pm Friday

What to expect

  • Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

  • Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

  • Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

  • Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

  • It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are affected by spray and/or large waves

  • Some damage to trees with debris on roads are possible given the time of year

An unseasonable deep area of low pressure will track northeastwards across the United Kingdom bringing some strong gusty winds Credit: ITV Weather

These strong winds are due to Storm Ellen. Named by the Irish Met Service late Tuesday evening. The winds across the ITV Anglia region are likely to be in the range of 45-50 mph.

Met OfficeCheif Meteorologist Assessment

Strong southwesterly winds are expected to develop across much of England, Wales and southern Scotland during Friday.

Wind gusts of 45-50 mph are expected fairly widely inland with gusts of 55-60 mph possible around coasts and over hills.

Winds are then expected to gradually ease during late afternoon and evening.