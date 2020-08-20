Three post-war gardens created in Colchester, Harlow and Luton have been added to the National Heritage List as the best examples of their kind in the East of England.

Historic England has chosen the Beth Chatto Gardens in Colchester, Harlow Town Park and The Improvement Garden at Stockwell Park in Luton as the top three in the region.

It is part of efforts to protect the best of Englands's post-war parks, gardens and landscapes for future generations to enjoy and learn from.

The chosen gardens were created by world-renowned designers Beth Chatto, Sir Frederick Gibberd with Dame Sylvia Crowe DBE, and Ian Hamilton Finlay.

Many demonstrate incredible thought and care for the people who would go on to use them, and others mark significant turning points in the history of English gardening. This project shines a light on some amazing historic landscapes that exist all over the country, celebrating how they enhance our lives, and helping to protect them for generations to come.

Beth Chatto Gardens, Colchester

The informal garden created by Beth Chatto OBE VMH at Elmstead Market in Essex was created between the 1960s and the early 21st century. It is significant worldwide in terms of the history of English gardens. Chatto was an advocate of using plants that worked in harmony with local conditions. Her 'right plant, right place' philosophy, radical at the time, still shapes gardening today.

Harlow Town Park

It was planned between 1949 and 1953 and is a rare example of a new park associated with a first-generation new town and was intended for active public use. It is a fine example of a post-war public park where the structural framework and key features including the bandstand, the formal gardens, footpath and canalised stream survive largely intact.

The Improvement Garden at Stockwell Park, Luton

The Improvement Garden was designed in the 1980s by Ian Hamilton Finlay, and is now the only complete garden remaining in England by this artist, poet and landscape designer. The garden's six sculptures and their setting integrate poetry, history and nature, providing an overview of the themes that dominated Finlay's work.

Twentieth-century heritage landscapes have often been overlooked and undervalued so we hope that these additions to the Register will throw a spotlight on the importance and quality of post-war designed landscapes.

2018: Gardener Beth Chatto dies at the age of 84