A man in his 20s has died in a motorcycle crash near Little Walden in Essex.

It happened on the B1052 Walden Road between Hadstock and Little Walden at around 6.15pm on Wednesday 19th August.

The biker was killed in the collision with a blue Volkswagen Up!

Police believe a red vehicle may have been at the scene, but left before the driver spoke to officers.

A woman in her late teens was arrested but later released and is now helping officers with their enquiries.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit by emailing collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101.