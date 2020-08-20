Southend United have signed Barnsley winger Jordan Green on a six-month loan deal.

The 25-year-old is the first new arrival under new boss Mark Molesley.

Green worked with Molesley at Bournemouth where he was offered a contract after impressing on trial.

However, he failed to break into the first team and has since played for Yeovil Town and Barnsley.

He spent the latter half of last season on loan at Newport County before the League Two campaign was cancelled.

"He’s no stranger to me. Bournemouth took him out of non-league so I think that shows his mentality," manager Mark Molesley said.

"I think he’s going to be really exciting for Southend fans to watch and I’m looking forward to working with him again."

Green added: "I know League Two, I know what it takes to win games in League Two and that’s definitely something I’ll try and bring to the team."