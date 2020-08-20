Harlow's MP Robert Halfon says BTEC students will be "extremely anxious and disappointed" not to be getting their results today, following a U-turn on grading.

Schools and colleges have been told not to issue BTEC results to students this morning.

On Wednesday - with less than 24 hours to go until results day - exam board Pearson asked schools and colleges not to publish level 1 and 2 results in the vocational qualifications to give them more time to recalculate the grades.

Robert Halfon, the MP for Harlow and Chair of the Education Select Committee, said: "I am doing all I can to press the Government for the urgent release of BTEC results, as I know that many young people in Harlow will be extremely anxious and disappointed not to be receiving results this morning."

The University of Bedfordshire says it potentially puts BTEC students at a disadvantage compared to A-level students and universities must do their best to maintain access for everyone

David Seaton, assistant director of admissions and recruitment at the University of Bedfordshire, said: “One concern BTEC students may have is that A-level students have stolen a march on them by getting their results first. With some universities now oversubscribed because of the confusion caused by the change from using the algorithm to predicted grades this is potentially bad news for BTEC students.

“A-level and BTEC students do the same courses at some institutions, so could end up competing directly for places, with A-level students ahead of the game in a first come first served system, which some institutions may adopt. Even with the cap on numbers lifted there is a limit to the extent student numbers can be expanded because of social distancing considerations.

“At the University of Bedfordshire our highest priority is to preserve access for all learners and we’re committed to keeping places open for BTEC students and for students who only make the decision to enter higher education after receiving their results.”

Dr Mairi Watson, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Education and Student Experience at the University of Hertfordshire, said: “At the University of Hertfordshire, we can confirm that we will offer students places based on either their awarded BTEC results or their predicted (CAG) grades, whichever is higher.

"As a leading vocational higher education institution, we are disappointed that these students are facing a delay in the results awarding process. BTEC students study a wide range of courses that are critical to our future highly skilled workforce, from engineering to healthcare, and are often better prepared for university studies as a result of the self-guided nature of their portfolio-based studies. We need to give them the certainty about their futures that they deserve.”

A spokeswoman for Pearson, the provider of BTECs, said: "Following Ofqual's announcement that A-level and GCSE students are to receive centre-assessed grades, we will be applying the same principles for students receiving BTEC results this summer.

"We will be regrading BTECs to address concerns about unfairness in relation to A-levels and GCSEs and ensure no BTEC student is disadvantaged."

She added: "We know this could cause additional uncertainty for students and we are sorry about this."

Mr Halfon also congratulated pupils in his constituency who had received their GCSE results.

He said: "I'd like to wish a huge congratulations to every pupil in Harlow and the villages receiving their GCSE results today.

"I know this has been an extremely difficult time for you and your families. I hope today will bring you the certainty you need to plan for your future - be that pursuing college or sixth form courses, apprenticeships, traineeships, employment or otherwise."