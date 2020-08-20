Mass testing is key to protecting care homes from the "ticking time-bomb" of coronavirus.

That's the verdict of the doctor behind a new study, which shows just how many care home residents in Norfolk have had the virus over the last few months with no symptoms.

Dr Paul Everden said the research, carried out by North Norfolk Primary Care and the University of East Anglia, showed that elderly residents who tested positive for Covid were "frequently asymptomatic". Many also had atypical symptoms.

The data, which was collected across 44 care homes in Norfolk between April and June, also shines new light on the unpredictability of the virus. It showed that:

- 49 out 340 staff tested positive.- 103 out of 518 residents tested positive.- But 54 of those residents had NO symptoms when tested.

"If you've got a ticking time-bomb you can hear it ticking," said Dr Everden. "But Covid doesn't have a tick to it."

You just don't know it's there. Testing is absolutely critical, not just in care homes, but across the board.

"Knowing about it, being aware and being able to put in place the proper management is vital.

"If we can keep doing that until the vaccine comes along then I think we're going to save a lot of lives."

Melissa Clifton, who manages Broadland House care home in Potter Heigham, near Great Yarmouth, said the last few months had been the toughest of her career.

In April, she received a call from the hospital to tell her that one of her elderly residents had tested positive for the virus.

"It was probably the worst and hardest conversation I've ever had to have with my staff," she said.

"We came in at 7 o'clock the next morning. I sat them all down and said what had happened.

"They were devastated - concerned about the resident of course - and then concerned about themselves and their own families."

It was then that the fight to contain Covid began - and the key to winning it was mass testing.

This was before tests were widely available but just as the study was getting under way.

Specialist "enhanced care" teams were sent into homes to test residents and staff on a regular basis.

The results helped to stop the spread.

Weeks later, when two members of asymptomatic staff tested positive, they could isolate instead of continuing to work. The elderly residents were protected.

Last month, a report from cross-party MPs said care homes had been "thrown to the wolves" during the pandemic.

At Broadland House there have been no deaths. The resident who had the virus is back and in good health.

But staff say that without mass testing - and a dedicated and meticulous approach to infection control - it could have been very different.