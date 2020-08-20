Thousands of GCSE students across the region have opened their results after huge disruption and confusion over how their grades would be calculated.

Pupils have been awarded their "centre assessed grades" after the government scrapped an algorithm used to predict results.

Some students at Chalk Hills Academy in Luton have spoken of the extra stress and worry they've been put through.

Amy Asare, 16, a GCSE student at Chalk Hills, said: “It’s all just been really stressful, I mean because you don’t really know what’s going to happen. And then after the whole u-turn when we’ve been told we’re going to have these algorithm grades and now back to our predicted grades, it was all just a very turbulent experience.

“There’s some grades where I think if I’d done the exam I definitely would have done better and I even did better in my mocks than the grade I’ve been given, but it’s ok.”

Dean Chaehan, Head of Year 11 at Chalk Hills Academy, said: “The last five days we have been inundated with a lot of queries from parents and students in relation to results.

"It has been disappointing to the fact there’s been constant u-turns in relation to the government and what this has done is, although we’ve had set backs in unprecedented times, it’s really just put big confusion into the mix and made students feel a lot more worried about their results than they’ve needed to be.”

Some students have missed out on getting their results after a last minute decision to pull BTEC grades.

Chelsea Fensome, a pupils at Chalk Hills, said: “I was expecting health and social care, but they haven’t come through apparently.

“I think we’ve waited long enough and anticipation is kind of building up even more and it’s just making anxieties within the community worse, and I think we need them as soon as possible.”