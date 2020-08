Firefighters in Cambridgeshire have rescued a horse after strong winds caused a large tree to fall on his stable.

Crews were called to Gamlingay on Friday morning after Duke became trapped inside the barn.

The damage to the barn meant it was unstable and difficult for the crews to free the horse, but they eventually managed to cut away the side of the barn and free Duke without serious injury.

He was left in the care of a vet but soon returned to the field.