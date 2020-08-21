The boss of Norwich's iconic independent department store has been made redundant.

Minnie Moll joined Jarrold as their Chief Executive in 2018 after previously holding a similar role at the East of England Co-op.

The company said Ms Moll had left the business as part of a "restructure of our executive team brought about by the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown."

In total, 90 people have lost their jobs - just under a quarter of the 400-strong workforce.

The decision to make the cuts was made following a recent consultation.

This is no reflection on the outstanding contribution Minnie has made to the business and the leadership she has shown in her time at Jarrold.

"We can confirm that Minnie Moll has left the business following a restructure of our executive team brought about by the impact of the current Covid-19 crisis on the high street," chairman David Hill said.

"We are very sad to see Minnie go and she leaves with our sincere thanks and best wishes."

Speaking to ITV News Anglia in June as shops were allowed to reopen for the first time since lockdown, Ms Moll said that she was optimistic about the store's prospects.

"For any business, being closed for 12 weeks will clearly have a real impact on your revenue. It's been really challenging," she said.

"But, we're moving forwards positively now and we're all really excited about the future."

The redundancies come in the same year that the iconic company celebrates its 250th anniversary.

The business was founded by John Jarrold I in Woodbridge in 1770 and moved to Norwich in 1823.

It has been a permanent fixture in the city centre ever since, and is still being run by the Jarrold family.