Norwich City will travel to Huddersfield Town on the opening weekend of the new Championship campaign.

The Canaries were relegated from the Premier League last season and will be hoping to bounce back at the first attempt.

Their first home game will be against Preston North End, who are managed by their former boss Alex Neil, on September 19 before they visit fellow relegated club Bournemouth on September 26.

Luton Town, who survived by beating Blackburn Rovers on the final day of last season, also start with an away match at Barnsley.

They will then welcome Derby County to Kenilworth Road the following week before a tantalising derby match at Watford on September 26.

In League One, Ipswich Town host relegated Wigan Athletic on the opening day and Peterborough United are on the road at Accrington Stanley.

The season is starting six weeks later than normal because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the first few rounds of matches at least will be played behind closed doors.

Here are the key fixtures for every club...

Norwich City (Championship)

Saturday, September 12 – Huddersfield Town (A)

Saturday, September 19 – Preston North End (H)

Saturday, September 26 – AFC Bournemouth (A)

Saturday, December 26 - Watford (A)

Saturday, May 8 – Barnsley (A)

Norwich City's full fixture list

Luton Town (Championship)

Saturday, September 12 – Barnsley (A)

Saturday, September 19 – Derby County (H)

Saturday, September 26 – Watford (A)

Saturday, December 26 - Reading (A)

Saturday, April 17 - Watford (H)

Saturday, May 8 – QPR (A)

Luton Town's full fixture list

Ipswich Town (League One)

Saturday, September 12 – Wigan Athletic (H)

Saturday, September 19 – Bristol Rovers (A)

Saturday, September 26 – Rochdale (H)

Saturday, December 26 - Northampton Town (H)

Saturday, May 8 – Fleetwood Town (H)

Ipswich Town's full fixture list

Peterborough United (League One)

Saturday, September 12 – Accrington Stanley (A)

Saturday, September 19 – Fleetwood Town (H)

Saturday, September 26 – Sunderland (A)

Saturday, December 26 - Gillingham (A)

Saturday, May 8 – Doncaster Rovers (A)

Peterborough United's full fixture list

Northampton Town (League One)

Saturday, September 12 – AFC Wimbledon (H)

Saturday, September 19 – Shrewsbury Town (A)

Saturday, September 26 – Hull City (H)

Saturday, December 26 - Ipswich Town (A)

Saturday, May 8 – Sunderland (A)

Northampton Town's full fixture list

MK Dons (League One)

Saturday, September 12 – Doncaster Rovers (A)

Saturday, September 19 – Lincoln City (H)

Saturday, September 26 – Crewe Alexandra (A)

Saturday, December 26 - Bristol Rovers (H)

Saturday, May 8 – Rochdale (H)

MK Dons' full fixture list

Southend United (League Two)

Saturday, September 12 – Harrogate Town (H)

Saturday, September 19 – Carlisle United (A)

Saturday, September 26 – Morecambe (H)

Saturday, December 26 - Colchester United (H)

Tuesday, April 20 - Colchester United (A)

Saturday, May 8 – Newport County (H)

Southend United's full fixture list

Colchester United (League Two)

Saturday, September 12 – Bradford City (A)

Saturday, September 19 – Bolton Wanderers (H)

Saturday, September 26 – Barrow (A)

Saturday, December 26 - Southend United (A)

Tuesday, April 20 - Colchester United (H)

Saturday, May 8 – Tranmere Rovers (A)

Colchester United's full fixture list

Cambridge United (League Two)

Saturday, September 12 – Carlisle United (H)

Saturday, September 19 – Morecambe (A)

Saturday, September 26 – Tranmere Rovers (H)

Saturday, December 26 - Leyton Orient (H)

Saturday, May 8 – Grimsby Town (H)

Cambridge United's full fixture list

Stevenage (League Two)