A food factory in Northampton where almost 300 people tested positive for coronavirus has been temporarily closed down.

A total of 292 cases were recently confirmed at the Greencore site in the town.

The factory employs more than 2,000 people and makes sandwiches for M&S.

The factory conducted its own testing programme after 79 workers tested positive for Covid-19 through the national NHS tests.

That testing programme went on to identify more than 200 additional confirmed cases.

After consulting with the government, bosses at the factory have now made the decision to pause production from the end of Friday.

The move will allow all staff who have been working at the site to self-isolate as a precautionary measure, while production will be moved to other Greencore factories for the time being.

“Greencore can confirm that, in consultation with the Department of Health & Social Care, Public Health England and other government bodies, it has taken the decision to temporarily cease production at its Northampton facility from the end of today as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in the Northampton area and at the site," a Greencore spokesperson said.

"This decision will allow all remaining colleagues at the site to self-isolate as a precautionary measure, and has been taken as part of the region’s ongoing efforts to reduce the spread of the virus and keep our colleagues safe.

"We have been in constant contact with PHE East Midlands, Northamptonshire County Council, Northampton Borough Council and other government bodies, who have been hugely understanding and supportive of our response. We will continue to work closely with them in order to bring the site back safely into production as soon as possible, as colleagues who are self-isolating begin to return."

The news comes on the same day that Northampton was added to the government's coronavirus watchlist.

The infection rate in the town remains dangerously high, and currently stands at 78.4 cases per 100,000 people.

That figure almost puts it on a par with Oldham in Greater Manchester where further restrictions were put into force on Friday.

This decision has been taken as part of the ongoing efforts to reduce the spread of the virus in the Borough.

“Northampton borough has been experiencing a high number of cases over the last 4 weeks and from today will be added to the government’s watchlist as an “Area of Intervention," Lucy Wightman, Director of Public Health at Northamptonshire County Council said.

“Local testing data shows this spike is significantly influenced by a workplace outbreak at the Greencore Factory.

“I want to thank local people in Northampton for the collective effort to date to help reduce the spread of the virus. We recognise this is tough for everyone but I would urge you all to keep going and to follow the guidance. This situation illustrates how fragile our position is, and that if we don’t keep continuing to work together to reduce the transmission of the virus, there is a very real possibility that further and stricter intervention measures and a possible local lockdown will follow.”

Health bosses say that as things stand, there's been so change to the current guidance in Northampton, Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough.

What is the the guidance in Northampton, Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough?