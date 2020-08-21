A murder investigation has been dropped in the case of a man who was involved in an altercation with a fellow dog walker and later died.

Ralph Baxter, 72, suffered a heart attack while he was out walking his dog in Roade near Northampton in April.

He'd been involved in an argument shortly before his death, but the Crown Prosecution Service said there was insufficient evidence to link the two incidents "to the degree required to prosecute for an offence of murder or manslaughter. "

A 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released with no further action.

“Specialist officers continue to support Ralph’s family at this time and they have kindly asked the media to continue to respect their privacy while they grieve," Detective Superintendent Joe Banfield said.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all of the members of the public who came forward with their witness accounts and information in relation to this incident.”

A CPS spokesperson added: "The CPS has carefully considered all of the available evidence in relation to the death of Ralph Baxter and we have concluded that our legal test for prosecution is not met. In these circumstances we cannot pursue any criminal charges. Our thoughts remain with his family.”

Mr Baxter retired from his career in the civil service in 2007.

He worked primarily in the Department for Work and Pensions, for which he was given an MBE in the June 2007 honours.