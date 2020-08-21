Northampton Town have completed the double signing of defenders Cian Bolger and Luka Racic.

Bolger, 28, has agreed a one-year contract after leaving fellow League One side Lincoln City while Danish centre-back Ragic, 21, has joined on a season-long loan from Championship club Brentford.

The deal for Ragic comes in the same week that Brentford signed Cobblers captain Charlie Goode.

"Cian is an experienced centre back who knows his game and knows his strengths," Northampton boss Keith Curle said.

"He has played a lot of League One football over the last few seasons, he knows this level well, he knows what is required and is a very good competitor.

"Luka is a confident young man who is having an excellent upbringing. We are delighted that our reputation is growing to such an extent that a progressive club such as Brentford, who were very close to becoming a Premier League club, are willing to trust us with a player from their first team squad for the season ahead."

Elsewhere in League One, MK Dons have signed young Brighton defender Warren O’Hora on a season-long loan, while in League Two, Stevenage have signed former Telford star Marcus Dinanga following a successful trial.