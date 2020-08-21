Farmers in Northamptonshire say they're still traumatised a year on from a series of horrific sheep attacks.

Around ten farms in Northamptonshire were targeted between June and October 2019 after nightfall.

A gang of men slaughtered at least 145 sheep and lambs across the county over the five-month period for their meat.

Northamptonshire Police received the following reports:

23/06/19 – five lambs believed killed and stolen in Holcot

06/07/19 – two rams butchered in Rushton

08/07/19 – 15 lambs butchered in Crick/West Haddon

09/07/19 – 21 lambs butchered in Whilton

13/07/19 – 13 lambs butchered in Kelmarsh

17/07/19 – nine lambs butchered in Clipston

04/08/19 - six lambs butchered in south Northamptonshire

19/08/19 - 11 lambs butchered in Whilton

30/08/19 - at least 26 lambs and ewes butchered between Duston and Harpole

09/09/19 - 25 sheep butchered in Thornby

25/09/19 - 3 lambs butchered in Denton

06/10/19 - 9 sheep butchered near Welton

Phil Neal runs a farm with his partner near Crick in Northamptonshire, where 16 sheep were slaughtered and another 27 were stolen.

Phil's partner discovered the carcasses as she returned home from the school run.

She rang me up, I was working away in London, and all I could hear was screaming, it was very traumatic for her.

"You've got to try and do your best by these animals, and you know we spent long days and long hours making sure they're healthy", Phil said.

"For someone just to come into the field and hang them upside down alive by their legs and slit their throat is just heartbreaking really, there's no other words for it."

Robert Lordan, Viorel Manu and Florin Nutu from Birmingham have been jailed over the illegal butchery.

Iordan, 23, and Nutu, 36, were both sentenced to four years and four months and Manu, 39, sentenced to two years and 11 months.

Northamptonshire Police is urging the rural community to continue to report anything suspicious.

Since the launch of 'Operation Stock', police officers and PCSOs have been conducting rural patrols by vehicle, bicycle and by drone from the air."I think the force as a whole understands the impact rural crime can have on the community, not just the individual, and how it has that wider ramifications", PC Abbey Anstead said.

"I think the communication between the police and the community is a lot better now.

"You know we always say, anything suspicious at all, please report it, because I always say if it doesn't sit right with yourself, chances are it's not."