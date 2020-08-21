Speedway will return to King's Lynn for the first time since the start of the pandemic later this month.

The track at the Adrian Flux Arena will host the fourth round of the British Youth Championship on Sunday August 30.

It will be the first racing held at the stadium in 2020 after the British speedway season was cancelled due to the impact of the virus.

King's Lynn decided to put themselves forward to host the event after co-promoter Dale Allitt attended the first round of the British Youth Championship at Scunthorpe and was impressed with how well it was organised.

Fans will be allowed in the stadium but ticket numbers will be restricted because of social distancing rules.

Supporters will also have to wear a face coverings at all times.

“It was superbly organised at Scunthorpe and having had in-depth discussions with Keith Chapman (club owner) we are delighted to be hosting this event," Mr Allitt said.

“There will be different categories with 500cc, 250cc and 125cc competition and there are some terrific young talents throughout. We have some good youngsters in British Speedway.“It will be a busy weekend for the stadium but we are committed to hosting this and if all goes well, which we expect it to, more events should follow.”