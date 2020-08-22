An investigation is underway after a young man was electrocuted on the tracks near Cambridge station.

Emergency services were called to the line next to Mill Road just after 2am on Saturday.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries which were said to be "consistent with electrocution."

Police are now trying to establish how he got on the tracks.

“An investigation is now underway to discover what happened and how this young man came to be injured on the railway," DCI Tim Tubbs from British Transport Police, said.

“I would ask anyone who was near Mill road by Cambridge railway station this morning, and saw something which they think might be relevant to contact us as soon as possible.”