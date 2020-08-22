Businesses in Northampton say they're concerned how they'll survive if a local lockdown is introduced.

The infection rate has been increasing in the borough over the last four weeks and the town has now been classified as an 'Area of Intervention'.

Some 334 new cases were recorded in Northamptonshire in the week to 16 August, up 118% on the week before.

The incidence rate hit 125.1 per 100,000 people during the same week.

The infection rate in the town still remains high, and currently stands at 78.4 cases per 100,000 people.

That figure almost puts it on a par with Oldham in Greater Manchester where further restrictions were put into force on Friday.

Businesses in the town have told ITV News Anglia that the spread of the virus is extremely concerning.