The V-Festival in Chelmsford has returned to our TV screens this weekend- for three special episodes.

Local pop sensation Olly Murs took to the stage to perform a medley of his hits at Hylands Park.

V Festival holds a very special place in my heart (and liver), as not only did I used to go every year with my mates and camp as a punter, but I later got the chance to actually perform there and be invited back four times!"< Murs said headlining the MTV stage in 2015 was a career highlight, adding it was an easy decision to agree to a return to the festival.

Olly Murs

Joel Dommett and Maya Jama are hosting the event Credit: ITV2

The virtual event, hosted by Maya Jame and Joel Dommett which was all pre-recorded, is being shown on ITV2 across three evenings this weekend- Friday, Saturday and Sunday- in special hour long episodes.

The festival was last held in Hylands park in 2017 Credit: ITV2

The music festival last took place in 2017 and in its heyday attracted crowds of 170,000 across sites in Essex and Staffordshire. It was then replaced by a new event in Chelmsford, the Rize Festival.

Credit: ITV2

Each episode features interviews with the headliners, while artists reminisce about their favourite V-Festival memories.