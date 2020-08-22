The V-Festival in Chelmsford has returned to our TV screens this weekend- for three special episodes.

Local pop sensation Olly Murs took to the stage to perform a medley of his hits at Hylands Park.

V Festival holds a very special place in my heart (and liver), as not only did I used to go every year with my mates and camp as a punter, but I later got the chance to actually perform there and be invited back four times!"< Murs said headlining the MTV stage in 2015 was a career highlight, adding it was an easy decision to agree to a return to the festival.

The virtual event, hosted by Maya Jame and Joel Dommett which was all pre-recorded, is being shown on ITV2 across three evenings this weekend- Friday, Saturday and Sunday- in special hour long episodes.

The music festival last took place in 2017 and in its heyday attracted crowds of 170,000 across sites in Essex and Staffordshire. It was then replaced by a new event in Chelmsford, the Rize Festival.

Each episode features interviews with the headliners, while artists reminisce about their favourite V-Festival memories.