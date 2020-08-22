One person has been taken to hospital following an explosion in Suffolk.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to Station Road in Stowmarket just after 8.20pm on Saturday night.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service confirmed two people sustained minor injuries after a gas canister exploded at a mobile catering burger van near the train station.

One person was taken to Ipswich Hospital and another was treated at the scene.

"I can confirm that the East of England Ambulance Service responded to an emergency call shortly before 8.30pm regarding an incident in Stowmarket," a spokesperson said.

"An ambulance and two rapid response vehicles attended the scene. Two patients were treated for minor injuries. One of the patients was transported to Ipswich Hospital for further care."

Nearby buildings in the area, including the train station, were evacuated following the explosion.

The train station has since reopened and services have resumed, although commuters are being urged to check whether their train times have been affected.

A police cordon is still in place at the scene and members of the public have been asked to avoid the area.