Two people were sprayed in the face with an unknown substance during a burglary in Essex.

It's believed three people broke into a property in Lower Burnam Road in Latchingdon at around 10.30pm on Friday 21 August, spraying the substance at a man and a woman inside. The man was further assaulted.

Jewellery was taken before the men, who are described as wearing tracksuits and having their faces covered, made off.

The man and woman suffered irritation to their eyes but their injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.

Police are appealing for witnesses.