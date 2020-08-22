A Met Office Weather Warning for Wind has been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday this week as a deep area of low pressure moves in from the Atlantic bringing autumnal wet and windy spells.

Valid: Tuesday 25th August 9am to Wednesday 26th August 3pm

What to expect

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

Further details

A spell of strong winds is likely to develop across the southwest of England and Wales on Tuesday morning, before spreading east across other parts of England and Wales overnight, clearing into the North Sea on Wednesday afternoon.

Gusts of wind are likely to exceed 50 mph for quite a few places, with exposed coasts and hills seeing gusts in excess of 60 mph.

Whilst not exceptional, winds this strong are unusual for August, with possible transport disruption and impacts on outdoor activities.

Get the latest Anglia Forecast here