A family of six were rescued from a fire in Basildon on Sunday morning.

Two houses were affected by the fire which broke out in Peterborough Way at about 4.10am.

It's believed the fire started when a discarded cigarette set alight to a sofa outside the houses and spread to a fence.

Neighbours spotted the fire and tried to alert the people inside both homes.

When fire crews arrived, the person living in one of the houses was already safely outside but they had to break into the second home in order to lead a man and five children to safety.

The first home suffered smoke damage and the second home suffered smoke damage and minor fire damage.

Watch Manager Adam Barber said: "Thanks to the quick actions of the neighbours, we were able to lead a family to safety and extinguish the fire quickly before it caused more damage."

The fire was put out by 5.30am.