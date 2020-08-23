Dozens of firefighters have spent the night dealing with a fire at the Bernard Matthews site in Norfolk.

A spokesperson from the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they were called to reports of a fire on Hall Road in Great Witchingham near Norwich at 11.45pm on Saturday.

Thirteen fire crews from all over the county, including Wroxham, Dereham and Sprowston, were drafted in to help tackle the blaze which broke out in one of the factory buildings.

A drone was also used.

Crews remain at the scene and it's not clear yet whether anyone has been injured.