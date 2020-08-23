A man has been arrested and sound equipment seized after police shut down an illegal rave near King’s Lynn earlier this morning (Sunday 23 August 2020).

Police were called shortly after 1am by a member of the public reporting a suspected rave at Ashwicken.

Officers arrived on scene and discovered approximately 70 people on land near to Bawsey Pits in the early stages of an unlicensed music event.

Roads accessing the area were blocked by police cars before officers went on to the site at about 3am. The music was switched off at police direction at 3.15am.

Generators and sound equipment were seized and a 31-year-old man from King’s Lynn was arrested on suspicion of organising the event. The man was taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre where he remains in custody and will be questioned.

Coronavirus is still with us and continues to be a real threat. Young people are not immune to this threat and we would urge them to think twice before attending such events which are unsafe and carry a significant risk of transmitting the virus.

Fines of up to £10,000 for those organising illegal raves

It comes as fines of up to £10,000 for those organising illegal raves in England will come into force ahead of the bank holiday as authorities clamp down on unlawful gatherings.

£10,000 Maximum fine for organising illegal raves

Officers have responded to a surge in unlicensed music events in recent weeks amid warm weather and an easing of lockdown restrictions.

Tougher measures targeting those breaching coronavirus regulations on large gatherings will come into effect on Friday, ahead of the August bank holiday weekend.

Boris Johnson said that new fines were to be introduced for those hosting raves when he announced a further easing of England’s lockdown last week.

People facilitating or organising illegal raves, unlicensed music events or any other unlawful gathering of 30 people or more may face a £10,000 fine.