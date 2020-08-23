Victims of crime will given new courtroom protection in Essex - allowing them to pre-record their evidence.

Crown Courts in Chelmsford and Basildon will be offering this to vulnerable witnesses from today so they can be spared the trauma of attending the trial.

The new technology allows vulnerable witnesses and victims to have their cross-examination video-recorded earlier in the process and played during the trial.

This is to ensure they can provide their best evidence, away from the courtroom which many can often find intimidating.

Vulnerable victims show great courage by coming forward, and it is vital they can do so in the least traumatic way possible. This technology ensures they are protected and are able to give their best possible evidence, without reducing a defendant's right to a fair trial.

The technology is already available in 18 courts across the country.

Victims under 18 and those with mental disorders, disabilities or impairments will be able to pre-record their evidence, including cross-examination, which can be played during a trial so they can be "spared the trauma" of appearing in court in person, the Ministry of Justice said.

The evidence is recorded in front of the judge, prosecution and defence lawyers as well as the defendant.

Recordings take place as soon after the offence as possible to help victims emember what happened.

I have long been concerned that children who complained of victimisation should not spend a long part of their childhood beset with the worry of ultimately giving an account of what happened. If they can give their evidence at an early stage, they will then be free to get on with their lives. There is also a further point that therapy is often delayed whilst a complainant is a witness.

The decision to pre-record evidence is made by judges on a case-by-case basis.

It is hoped to roll it out to al courts by the end of year.