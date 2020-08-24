Bedfordshire's Captain Sir Tom Moore is set to appear on a new series of 'Piers Morgan's Life Stories' on ITV.

The 100-year-old Second World War veteran will discuss his time in the army and amazing fundraising efforts.

He was knighted by the Queen in July in recognition of raising more than £33 million for NHS charities, by walking 100 laps of his garden in the village of Marston Moretaine.

Sir Tom will join Morgan in the studio next month as the audience find out more about his life from war hero to a national inspiration.

He'll follow showbiz greats including Barbara Windsor, Sir Elton John and Sir Cliff Richard.

The Good Morning Britain presenter will also sit down again with footballer-turned-actor Vinnie Jones, who last appeared on the show in 2009.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be interviewing two such great British characters. I've known Vinnie for over 30 years and Captain Tom for just a few months, but I'm a huge admirer of the way both men have handled the highs and lows of their lives and these promise to be very emotional and inspiring shows", Morgan said.

It's not the first time Sir Tom has featured in a prime time slot on ITV.

Earlier this month, the fundraising hero revealed the history of his life in a documentary called 'The Life And Times Of Captain Sir Tom.'

It explored the man behind the medals, including how he met his wife and proposed.