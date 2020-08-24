Scientists at the University of East Anglia in Norwich have discovered that medication for high blood pressure could improve Covid-19 survival rates and reduce the severity of infection in patients with high blood pressure

Researchers studied 28,000 patients taking antihypertensives, a class of drugs that are used to treat hypertension (high blood pressure).

They found that the risk of severe Covid-19 illness and death was reduced for patients with high blood pressure who were taking Angiotensin-Converting Enzymeinhibitors (ACEi) or Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARB).

Dr Vassilios Vassiliou from the UEA's Norwich Medical School, said

We found that a third of Covid-19 patients with high blood pressure and a quarter of patients overall were taking an ACEi/ARBs.The really important thing that we showed was that there is no evidence that these medications might increase the severity of Covid-19 or risk of death.

The research concluded that there was a significantly lower risk of death and critical outcomes, so the medication might in fact have a protective role, particularly in patients with hypertension.