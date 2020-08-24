A man from Cambridgeshire who stabbed his partner's ex, fifteen times has been jailed for nineteen years.

Robert Parkins from Darrington Close, Eaton Socon was handed the sentence after last week being found guilty, of the murder of 30-year-old Alex Fitzpatrick.

Parkins, was at his partners home in Prince Close on 13 October last year when Mr Fitzpatrick arrived to drop off some glasses to his son.

Mr Fitzpatrick got into a disagreement with his son’s mother who went back into the house. Moments later Parkins came out holding a kitchen knife.

The pair argued and began fighting for a few minutes before Parkins ran away leaving Mr Fitzpatrick lying on the floor.

Emergency services were called but Mr Fitzpatrick was declared dead at the scene.

A post mortem examination revealed he suffered 15 stab wounds including to the chest area as well as two incised slashed wounds.

Parkins was later arrested in London.

Paying tribute to their murdered son, parents Mary Reading and Dave Fitzpatrick said:

Alex was a loving and devoted father, son and brother to his eight siblings.He was always there for us and tried to better himself every day.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Michael Branston, said: