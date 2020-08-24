Four teenagers have been arrested after a 12-year-old boy was stabbed in Essex.

Police were called to Mayfair Avenue in Pitsea just before 2pm on Monday.

He suffered a knife wound to his back and was airlifted to hospital.

His injury has been described as serious but not life-threatening by Essex police.

A girl and three boys, all aged 14, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

“This was a nasty incident on a young boy and our officers were on scene quickly to carry out enquiries and a search of the area", Detective Inspector Stewart Eastbrook said.

“We are continuing to piece together information to establish the circumstances behind the incident and we believe those involved are known to each other.

“Officers remain in the area speaking to witnesses and gathering information to help with our investigation, and we’d like to thank members of the public who have spoken to us already.

“There were a number of people in the area at the time and we’d like to speak to anyone who saw what happened or has any mobile phone or CCTV footage that could help us with our enquiries.

“I know this incident is very concerning for local residents and I would ask anyone with concerns or information to please speak to officers who are at the scene and on patrol in the area.”