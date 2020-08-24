A youth charity in Northamptonshire says schools should offer extra mental health support for students when they return next month.

A study of 969 people aged between 11 and 18 found 51 per cent are anxious about going back.

The survey was carried out by Youth Works – a young peoples’ charity based in NorthNorthamptonshire.

The majority said 'maintaining a routine' was important to help them cope in the classroom.

“This result shows much higher levels of anxiety than we are used to dealing with", Dr Siobhan Currie, an educational psychologist said.

"Schools and services must take a targeted approach and identify those that need more help. Some will have had a very difficult and stressful time with possible bereavements.”

Some young people reported that their wellbeing was better at home and said they used video entertainment and creative hobbies like baking and gardening to cope with being away from school.

“It would be great if schools encouraged young people to continue to use these copingstrategies as they help build resilience and maintain good mental health", Cindy Wrighting, CEO and Head Teacher at Youth Works said.

"The positive comments about different ways of learning during lockdown are also something we should take note of.”

The study also found young people are most looking forward to seeing their friends when they return to school, followed by a return to academic work and seeing staff. The charity has warned that youth services may not have the staff to deal with this increase in those needing mental health support and parents may be struggling to know how to help.

Northamptonshire County Council is supporting a new government campaign aimed at reassuring parents and students that it will be safe for children to return to the classroom in September.

The #Backtoschoolsafely campaign highlights the various measures being implemented to minimise the risk of coronavirus transmission.

The measures include staggered break times, increased hygiene and handwashing, and children remaining in consistent groups.

Northamptonshire County Council cabinet member for children, families and education Councillor Fiona Baker said: “We understand that for some there may be apprehension or concern at this time but we want to reassure all students, parents and teachers that we are fully committed to assisting and supporting them with their return to school in September.

“Schools and colleges across the county have strict protective measures in place and are ready to welcome back children and staff, and get back to what they do best - teaching. Education is crucial for a child’s development and wellbeing, and we endeavour to do everything we can to ensure their return is safe, comfortable and as stress-free as possible.”