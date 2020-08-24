Norwich City have boosted their attacking options with the signing of West Ham striker Jordan Hugill.

The Canaries have paid an undisclosed fee for the 28-year-old who joined the Hammers in a £10 million deal from Preston in January 2018.

Hugill scored 15 goals during a successful spell on loan at QPR last season.

He will add a physical dimension to a striking unit that already includes Teemu Pukki and youngster Adam Idah as Norwich aim to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The move means Swiss international Josip Drmić will probably be allowed to move on.

Hugill, who has signed a three-year deal, is expected to fly out to Germany over the coming days to join his new teammates on their pre-season tour.

I’m a big, physical presence who will batter a defender around, so quite old school, but I’m also a very powerful striker who can get in the box and on the end of things.

“As soon as I knew Norwich were interested in taking me, it was a decision that I wanted to move quickly. To come here is brilliant, for me and my family to get settled again and hit the ground running," Hugill said.

“For me, the aim is to get this club back to where they want to be and for me to prove a point.

“I’m looking forward to meeting and getting to know everyone, but, more importantly, I’m looking forward to succeeding with everyone.”

Head coach Daniel Farke added: “Jordan has proved he can score goals, especially at this level. He’s homegrown, a top-class character and at a good age.

"He offers something different to what we have in the squad. He’s a physical threat, who is also able to keep the ball under pressure. He’s good in the air and can attack crosses.

“It took some time, but we’re pleased we’ve been able to get the deal done, get Jordan in and for that we owe many compliments to Stuart [Webber].”

Meanwhile, Peterborough United have signed Cheltenham Town attacking midfielder Ryan Broom for an undisclosed fee.